Gomal University Celebrates First "Research Day"

Fri 19th November 2021

The Gomal Centre of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GCPS) celebrated the first "Research Day" event to highlight the importance of experiments in the learning process

Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) while addressing the participants and researchers from different departments expressed satisfaction over the growing culture of the research in the university.

He said our university has the environment and all the mandatory facilities of research and such events are fundamental to raise awareness regarding the modern day trends in research.

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr. Abdul Haleem Shah congratulated the faculty on organizing the first research day event in the university. Director GCPS, Dr. Adnan Amin said that new researchers will bring a good name to the university by serving their respective areas in the fields of their study.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad also paid a visit to the laboratories and appreciated the hard work of researchers and their supervisors.

