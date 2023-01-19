Gomal University clears all pension cases of BS- 17 to 21: Director Finance

Director Finance Gomal University Irum Gul has said that the varsity has cleared and paid all the pension dues of its employees from BS-17 to 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Director Finance Gomal University Irum Gul has said that the varsity has cleared and paid all the pension dues of its employees from BS-17 to 21.

Talking to APP she said as per the directives of Pro Vice-Chancellor Gomal Professor Dr Shakib Ullah all the pension cases have been resolved and under his leadership, the varsity would soon come out of financial crises.