Gomal University Conducts An Entry Test For M.Phil, Ph.D Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Gomal University conducts an entry test for M.Phil, Ph.D programs

Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan held entry tests for M.Phil and Ph.D in various 2022 academic programs at Wensam College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan held entry tests for M.Phil and Ph.D in various 2022 academic programs at Wensam College.

According to the university's spokesperson, deans of all departments including Registrar Gomal University, Director Admission and Principal Wensam College were also present on the occasion.

Director Admission Shafiqul Rehman said a list of successful candidates would be uploaded on www.gu.edu.pk, after which the students will follow the schedule issued by the Directorate of Admissions regarding interviews and launching of new classes.

Strict security measures and arrangements had been made by the administration of Gomal University on this occasion.

