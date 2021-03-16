Gomal University distributes laptops among disable students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan Tuesday distributed 30 laptops among disabled student under Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) ::Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan Tuesday distributed 30 laptops among disabled student under Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed distributed laptops among the disabled students.

Director Students Career Counseling and Scholarship Dr. Shamaila Hashim, Deputy Director Dr. Sher Zaman, Deans of all departments, Deputy Director Establishment and others were also present on this occasion.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that the government had given special instructions to Director Dr. Shumaila Hashim and Deputy Director Dr. Sher Zaman to provide all kind of facility to the disabled students of University.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Higher Education Commission for providing best opportunities of education to the student of Gomal University.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the purpose of setting up the Student Career Counseling and Scholarship Directorate at Gomal University was to collect all the scholarships of the students in one place and distribute them in an orderly manner.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that most of the students of Gomal University are poor and it is the job of this counseling directorate to provide maximum scholarship to them.