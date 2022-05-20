Gomal University holds seminar on online business with Amazon

Department of Business Administration (DBA) of the Gomal University Friday arranged a seminar on online business with Amazon for the information of students and faculty members

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::Department of Business Administration (DBA) of the Gomal University Friday arranged a seminar on online business with Amazon for the information of students and faculty members.

Coordinator DBA Nafid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while the trainer Majid Jilani delivered a lecture on the subject and informed the participants about various options and opportunities of doing online businesses.

Speaking on the occasion Dean Dr. Zahid Awan said the seminar was meant to educate the students about new trends of businesses and to make them expert in the field.

At the end of the seminar, Coordinator Nafid Khan awarded shield and certificates among students and to the trainer Majid Jilani.