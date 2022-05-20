UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Holds Seminar On Online Business With Amazon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Gomal University holds seminar on online business with Amazon

Department of Business Administration (DBA) of the Gomal University Friday arranged a seminar on online business with Amazon for the information of students and faculty members

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::Department of Business Administration (DBA) of the Gomal University Friday arranged a seminar on online business with Amazon for the information of students and faculty members.

Coordinator DBA Nafid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while the trainer Majid Jilani delivered a lecture on the subject and informed the participants about various options and opportunities of doing online businesses.

Speaking on the occasion Dean Dr. Zahid Awan said the seminar was meant to educate the students about new trends of businesses and to make them expert in the field.

At the end of the seminar, Coordinator Nafid Khan awarded shield and certificates among students and to the trainer Majid Jilani.

Related Topics

Business Gomal

Recent Stories

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

11 minutes ago
 PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclu ..

PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 CDA to install LED street lights in Park Enclave P ..

CDA to install LED street lights in Park Enclave Phase III

2 minutes ago
 Russia Fully Responds to Mali's Requests for Arms, ..

Russia Fully Responds to Mali's Requests for Arms, Military Equipment Supply - M ..

2 minutes ago
 Temporary teachers at schools to be appointed thro ..

Temporary teachers at schools to be appointed through PTC: Minister Shahram Khan ..

2 minutes ago
 167 motorbikes impounded in Islamabad

167 motorbikes impounded in Islamabad

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.