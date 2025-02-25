Gomal University to lunch online distance MBA program for Chinese students

The Gomal University, DI Khan is all set to launch online distance MBA program for Chinese students under its new business model

This was disclosed in a review meeting on the business models of Gomal University held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi here at the Higher education Committee Room.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Higher Education Javed Iqbal, Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah, Director of Finance Iram Gul, Accountant Nisar Khan, Kamran Khan, and other relevant officials.

During the briefing, the provincial minister was informed about the business plans and models aimed at increasing the university's revenue.

One key initiative discussed was the launch of an online distance MBA program for Chinese students, which aimed to enroll 400 students.

It was said that the necessary preparations for this program had been completed, with only a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad pending.

Additionally, the Faculty of Health Sciences at Gomal University was set to introduce two new MS programs.

The meeting also highlighted that university laboratories were being offered for rent to other educational institutions as a revenue-generating measure. Furthermore, 50 percent of the university’s solarization project had been completed, with the remaining work expected to be finished soon.

A proposal was also discussed regarding linking Dera Ismail Khan’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with the university. This initiative would not only help the university save on transportation costs but also provide convenient commuting facilities for students.

The minister appreciated the university’s business models and directed officials to conduct further homework on these plans and present them in the next review meeting.

He reiterated that the provincial government was taking all necessary measures to financially stabilize universities, and the ongoing financial crisis affecting universities is expected to be resolved by June.

