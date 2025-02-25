Gomal University To Lunch Online Distance MBA Program For Chinese Students
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 09:15 PM
The Gomal University, DI Khan is all set to launch online distance MBA program for Chinese students under its new business model
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Gomal University, DI Khan is all set to launch online distance MBA program for Chinese students under its new business model.
This was disclosed in a review meeting on the business models of Gomal University held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi here at the Higher education Committee Room.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Higher Education Javed Iqbal, Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah, Director of Finance Iram Gul, Accountant Nisar Khan, Kamran Khan, and other relevant officials.
During the briefing, the provincial minister was informed about the business plans and models aimed at increasing the university's revenue.
One key initiative discussed was the launch of an online distance MBA program for Chinese students, which aimed to enroll 400 students.
It was said that the necessary preparations for this program had been completed, with only a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad pending.
Additionally, the Faculty of Health Sciences at Gomal University was set to introduce two new MS programs.
The meeting also highlighted that university laboratories were being offered for rent to other educational institutions as a revenue-generating measure. Furthermore, 50 percent of the university’s solarization project had been completed, with the remaining work expected to be finished soon.
A proposal was also discussed regarding linking Dera Ismail Khan’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with the university. This initiative would not only help the university save on transportation costs but also provide convenient commuting facilities for students.
The minister appreciated the university’s business models and directed officials to conduct further homework on these plans and present them in the next review meeting.
He reiterated that the provincial government was taking all necessary measures to financially stabilize universities, and the ongoing financial crisis affecting universities is expected to be resolved by June.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth
22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener
CM Maryam monitoring price control reports daily to curb inflation: Salma Butt
Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Lahore experiences cloudy weather with scattered rain
PCHR organises capacity building workshop on 'Media Freedoms and Journalists Saf ..
CUI, Wah Campus inaugurates new Academic Block-1
More Stories From Education
-
Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams13 minutes ago
-
Punjab University signs cooperation protocol with Yunus Emre Institute21 minutes ago
-
Gomal University to lunch online distance MBA program for Chinese students7 seconds ago
-
Training on characterization techniques begins at Gujrat University10 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University extends admission date10 minutes ago
-
Punjab University organizes two-day international conference32 minutes ago
-
PU organizes two-day workshop on Advanced Aluminium Alloys32 minutes ago
-
UoS seminar highlights historical, contemporary middle east issues32 minutes ago
-
GC University concludes training program3 hours ago
-
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan5 hours ago
-
School councils activated in Khanewal to improve educational standards1 day ago
-
Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation1 day ago