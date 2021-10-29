Gomal University warns removal from university on use of drugs

The Vice Chancellor Gomal University expressing concern over recent increase in use of drugs and tobacco at the University premises Friday warned strict action including expulsion from the university and imposition of fine

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) ::The Vice Chancellor Gomal University expressing concern over recent increase in use of drugs and tobacco at the University premises Friday warned strict action including expulsion from the university and imposition of fine.

A notification issued by Provost of the university said that Gomal University had been declared drugs and tobacco free institution and no employee or student or guest is allowed to use, sell or keep drugs or tobacco in the premises of the varsity and in its vehicles.

It warned that as per the directives of VC anybody to be found violating the rules would be removed from the University over use of drugs and a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on smoking as well as immediate cancellation of housing and hostel facility.