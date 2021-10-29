UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Warns Removal From University On Use Of Drugs

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:35 PM

Gomal University warns removal from university on use of drugs

The Vice Chancellor Gomal University expressing concern over recent increase in use of drugs and tobacco at the University premises Friday warned strict action including expulsion from the university and imposition of fine

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) ::The Vice Chancellor Gomal University expressing concern over recent increase in use of drugs and tobacco at the University premises Friday warned strict action including expulsion from the university and imposition of fine.

A notification issued by Provost of the university said that Gomal University had been declared drugs and tobacco free institution and no employee or student or guest is allowed to use, sell or keep drugs or tobacco in the premises of the varsity and in its vehicles.

It warned that as per the directives of VC anybody to be found violating the rules would be removed from the University over use of drugs and a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on smoking as well as immediate cancellation of housing and hostel facility.

Related Topics

Drugs Student Fine Vehicles Gomal From Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Macron and Johnson to meet at G20: Downing Street

Macron and Johnson to meet at G20: Downing Street

33 seconds ago
 UK May Prohibit Gender Change Counseling in Spring ..

UK May Prohibit Gender Change Counseling in Spring 2022 - Reports

35 seconds ago
 G20 to Seriously Consider COVID-19 Vaccination Cer ..

G20 to Seriously Consider COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Recognition - Russia ..

37 seconds ago
 G20 Seeks Giving Access to COVID-19 Vaccines to 40 ..

G20 Seeks Giving Access to COVID-19 Vaccines to 40% of Global Population by 2022 ..

39 seconds ago
 U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Fundi ..

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Funding Enables Graduates To Grow B ..

18 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker urges world community, P ..

National Assembly Speaker urges world community, Pakistani philanthropists to he ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.