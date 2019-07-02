UrduPoint.com
Government College University, CAS China Sign MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:03 AM

Government College University, CAS China sign MoU

A memorandum of understating was singed here on Monday between Government College University Lahore and Research Center of Functional Polymer Materials, the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), China to launch joint research programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):A memorandum of understating was singed here on Monday between Government College University Lahore and Research Center of Functional Polymer Materials, the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), China to launch joint research programmes.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and Director Research Center of Functional Polymer Materials, the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, CAS , Prof. Dr. Dayong Wu signed the accord at a ceremony organized by the GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links (AP&EL) at the University's Syndicate Committee. GCU Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan, Director Research Prof Dr Ikram Ul Haq, Chemistry Department Chairman Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad and senior official of CAS, China were also present.

Under the MoU, both the Institutes have agreed to share their research, academic data and publications and launch joint research programs whereby they would support students and faculty members from each other's Institute. They also agreed to hold joint training workshop to edify the skills of their faculty members. They have also consented for exchange of faculty and researchers in different disciplines.

Later, the delegation visited the various departmental laboratories.

