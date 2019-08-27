Government College University Endowment Fund Trust receives donation of Rs 10 million

Government College University Endowment Fund Trust (GCU EFT) received a donation of Rs 10 million to initiate 15 annual scholarships for deserving students in the name of late Shiekh Saleem Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Government College University Endowment Fund Trust ( GCU EFT) received a donation of Rs 10 million to initiate 15 annual scholarships for deserving students in the name of late Shiekh Saleem Ali.

According to GCU spokesman, a donation cheque was handed over to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah last week at a ceremony in his office. The person who handed over the cheque requested anonymity.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt said that the university would initiate 10 sliver and 5 golden perpetual scholarships in the name of the late Shiekh Saleem Ali from the donation and these scholarships would be given to deserving students on merit every year.

He said that the golden scholarship would cover university fee as well as hostel expenses while silver scholarship would cover only University fee. "The donor has desired that half of the above scholarships must go the deserving female students," he added.

Prof Butt said it's very heartening that more and more donors were coming forward to contribute to GCU EFT due to its transparency and credibility.

He informed that last year, GCU EFT provided scholarships to more than 700 students.