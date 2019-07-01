Government College University establishes day care centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Government College University ( GCU Lahore has established a Day Care Centre for the children of its staff and faculty members at a newly constructed building on the campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated this centre, which has state of art facilities to accommodate more than 24 children at a time.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Shah said that GCU established this centre from its own resources and without any external help.

"Previously, it was very difficult for the female staff, to leave their children back home or in private day care centers," the VC said.

GCU Quality Enhancement Cell Director Ms. Iram Sohail expressed her gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, saying that the university's female staff had been demanding this facility for the last many years.

GCU Registrar Saboor Ahmed Khan, Campus Engineer Shahid Hussain Abro and members of Works Committee also attended the inauguration ceremony of day care centre.