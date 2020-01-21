UrduPoint.com
Government College University Faisalabad Announce MA/MSc Result

Government College University Faisalabad announce MA/MSc result

Government College University examination department has announced result of MA/MSc Part-I,II and composite annual examination 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Government College University examination department has announced result of MA/MSc Part-I,II and composite annual examination 2019.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal announced the result. Total 12,553 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 9089 passed the exam. The pass percentage was recorded as 72.41.

As many as 11,373 candidates appeared in MA exam,while 1180 appeared in MSc examination.In composite exam, 1093 candidates took part of which 547 were declared successful showing 50 percent pass percentage.

In part-I exam,total 6074 candidates appeared and 4246 passed the exam, showed 69.9 pass percentage,while in part-II, total 5386 candidates appeared of which 4296 passed with 79.8 pass percentage.

According to controller examination here on Tuesday, result cards to all candidates have been issued.

