Government College University Faisalabad announces MA/MSc supplementary results

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Government College University ( GCU ) announced supplementary result of MA/MSc Part-I and II, 2018 here Friday.

According to the notification, total 3,716 candidates appeared in both examinations, of them 2,384 were declared pass. The successful rate of candidates recorded 64.16 per cent.

The result has been uploaded to the university website, while result cards had been dispatched to candidates.