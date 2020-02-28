Government College University Faisalabad announces BA/BSc results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced the second annual 2019 BA/BSc examinations results here on Friday.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor GCUF, announced the BA/BSc results and said that 6913 students appeared and out of them 3638 were declared successful with pass per centage 52.63.