Government College University Faisalabad Announces BA/BSc Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced the second annual 2019 BA/BSc examinations results here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced the second annual 2019 BA/BSc examinations results here on Friday.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor GCUF, announced the BA/BSc results and said that 6913 students appeared and out of them 3638 were declared successful with pass per centage 52.63.

