Government College University Faisalabad BA/Bsc Exams From Dec 5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:59 PM

Government College University Faisalabad BA/Bsc exams from Dec 5

The second annual examinations of BA/BSc 2019 will commence under the aegis of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here from Dec 5, 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The second annual examinations of BA/BSc 2019 will commence under the aegis of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here from Dec 5, 2019.

According to Controller Examinations GCUF, roll number slips of all private and regular students have been uploaded on the university's official website and the candidates can download their slips through student portal.

More information in this regard could be obtained through 041-9200883 or visiting university website www.gcuf.edu.pk, he added.

