Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) intends to set up center to resolve problems of local industry'

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) intends to set up a dedicated centre to identify and resolve the problems confronted by the local industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ): Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) intends to set up a dedicated centre to identify and resolve the problems confronted by the local industry.

GCUF Vice Chancellor professor Dr. Shahid Kamal said this while addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Monday.

Dr. Shahid Kamal said that he has been focusing on research, and maximum theses approved during his tenure were related to local industry.

He further said that a center will be created where industrial problems would be identified and resolved under the direct supervision of senior faculty members.

The vice chancellor stressed the need to strengthen practical relations between industrial and academia so that industrial sector could be upgraded and equipped with emerging technologies.

Earlier Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain President FCCI welcomed the VC and other faculty members and said it is an elected forum of business and trade community which was striving to strengthen national economy through innovative measures.

He said that Faisalabad was an agro-industrial city and NTU has played a commendable role in the overall development of textile sector. Although, GCUF was a new player but he hopes that it would also contribute its role to replenish the industrial sector in coming years, he added.

Later Mian Tanveer Ahmed offered vote of thanks while Jawad Asghar presented FCCI shield to the VC of GCUF.