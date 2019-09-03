UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Intends To Set Up Center To Resolve Problems Of Local Industry'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:36 AM

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) intends to set up center to resolve problems of local industry'

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) intends to set up a dedicated centre to identify and resolve the problems confronted by the local industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ): Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) intends to set up a dedicated centre to identify and resolve the problems confronted by the local industry.

GCUF Vice Chancellor professor Dr. Shahid Kamal said this while addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Monday.

Dr. Shahid Kamal said that he has been focusing on research, and maximum theses approved during his tenure were related to local industry.

He further said that a center will be created where industrial problems would be identified and resolved under the direct supervision of senior faculty members.

The vice chancellor stressed the need to strengthen practical relations between industrial and academia so that industrial sector could be upgraded and equipped with emerging technologies.

Earlier Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain President FCCI welcomed the VC and other faculty members and said it is an elected forum of business and trade community which was striving to strengthen national economy through innovative measures.

He said that Faisalabad was an agro-industrial city and NTU has played a commendable role in the overall development of textile sector. Although, GCUF was a new player but he hopes that it would also contribute its role to replenish the industrial sector in coming years, he added.

Later Mian Tanveer Ahmed offered vote of thanks while Jawad Asghar presented FCCI shield to the VC of GCUF.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Vote Chamber GCUF Commerce Textile Industry

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercepts Saudi-bound Houthi drone

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s reinforcing the foundation ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 3, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health S ..

4 minutes ago

Middle class feels the squeeze in debt-wracked Arg ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.