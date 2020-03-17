UrduPoint.com
Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) To Continue Education Online

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:48 PM

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to continue education online

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has planned to continue education online during closure of the university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has planned to continue education online during closure of the university.

A spokesman of the university said today that GCUF Vice Chancellor directed all the faculty members to prepare lectures and class notices so that the students could be educated through WhatsApp groups, Voice Reader Software, Youtube Channels and Emails.

He also asked the students to remain in touch with their respective teachers and department through telephone

