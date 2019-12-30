UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University Faisalabad Invites Online Applications For MEd Exams

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:45 PM

Government College University Faisalabad invites online applications for MEd exams

The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited online applications for MEd second annual examinations 2019 from private candidates and the students of affiliated colleges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited online applications for MEd second annual examinations 2019 from private candidates and the students of affiliated colleges.

GCUF spokesman said on Monday that students should apply online with single fee up to January 2, 2020 and with double fee up to January 7, 2020.

Detailed information can be obtained from university website www.gcuf.edu.pk or from the admission department.

Related Topics

January GCUF 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

PM says 2020 will be the year of welfare of common ..

6 minutes ago

Twenty Years of Putin in Power: How Russia and Its ..

5 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Faisalabad issued 27,260 drivi ..

5 minutes ago

No compromise on accountability of corruption, say ..

24 minutes ago

Mauritius Closes Only International Airport as Tro ..

5 minutes ago

OGRA recommends increase in POL prices from Januar ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.