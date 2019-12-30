Government College University Faisalabad Invites Online Applications For MEd Exams
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:45 PM
The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited online applications for MEd second annual examinations 2019 from private candidates and the students of affiliated colleges
GCUF spokesman said on Monday that students should apply online with single fee up to January 2, 2020 and with double fee up to January 7, 2020.
Detailed information can be obtained from university website www.gcuf.edu.pk or from the admission department.