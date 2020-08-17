UrduPoint.com
Government College University Faisalabad Issue Revised Exams Schedule

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:24 PM

Government College University Faisalabad issue revised exams schedule

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) issued revised schedule for 1st annual examinations 2020 of Associate Degree in Arts/Associate Degree in Science (Part wise/combined) and Associate Degree in Commerce

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) issued revised schedule for 1st annual examinations 2020 of Associate Degree in Arts/Associate Degree in Science (Part wise/combined) and Associate Degree in Commerce.

According to Controller Exams GCUF on Monday, eligible candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee up to August 24 for examinations of Associate Degree in Arts/Associate Degree in Science (Part wise/Combined), while the same would be received with double fee up to August 26 and with triple fee up to August 28.

The students of Associate Degree in Commerce can submit their admission forms with single fee up to August 24, with double fee up to September 04 and with triple fee up to September 10.

He said that part-wise single fee for Associate Degree in Arts was Rs. 2500, while single fee for combined exams of this degree was Rs 5000/-.

More information in this regard can be obtained from controller office or university website www.gcuf.edu.pk.

