Government College University (GCU) opens admissions in 11 language courses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Government College University (GCU) has offered admissions to students in eleven foreign and national language courses which include Hindi, French, Russian, Turkish and German

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) has offered admissions to students in eleven foreign and national language courses which include Hindi, French, Russian, Turkish and German.

A public notification in this regard has been issued on the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi who believes in promoting effective engagement of youth in academic as well as co-curricular activities.

Prof Zaidi said that in European countries students took a gap year and spent a whole year engaging in a mixture of language lessons and cultural courses so as to improve their life skills, adding so,we have decided to open admissions in the Language Communication Skills Courses.

He said that classes were scheduled in the evening,so that regular university students and professionals from different fields could also join.

The VC said that fee for these three-month language courses was kept highly nominal i.e. between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per language course, so that maximum number of students could benefit from it.

According to the notification, the GCU has opened admission to the Arabic, English, French, German, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Turkish, Russian and the urdu languages.

The last date to apply is January 20, 2020 while the classes would commence from next month.