UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University (GCU) Opens Admissions In 11 Language Courses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:55 PM

Government College University (GCU) opens admissions in 11 language courses

Government College University (GCU) has offered admissions to students in eleven foreign and national language courses which include Hindi, French, Russian, Turkish and German

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) has offered admissions to students in eleven foreign and national language courses which include Hindi, French, Russian, Turkish and German.

A public notification in this regard has been issued on the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi who believes in promoting effective engagement of youth in academic as well as co-curricular activities.

Prof Zaidi said that in European countries students took a gap year and spent a whole year engaging in a mixture of language lessons and cultural courses so as to improve their life skills, adding so,we have decided to open admissions in the Language Communication Skills Courses.

He said that classes were scheduled in the evening,so that regular university students and professionals from different fields could also join.

The VC said that fee for these three-month language courses was kept highly nominal i.e. between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per language course, so that maximum number of students could benefit from it.

According to the notification, the GCU has opened admission to the Arabic, English, French, German, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Turkish, Russian and the urdu languages.

The last date to apply is January 20, 2020 while the classes would commence from next month.

Related Topics

Russia German January GCU 2020 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Federation puts forward three names for the post o ..

8 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to resolve masses' problems: Pro ..

5 minutes ago

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Enjoy Substantive, Pragmatic Relatio ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to create 7 ..

5 minutes ago

South Africa's Rabada out of fourth Test after rul ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.