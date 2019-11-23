Government College University Hyderabad conducts pre-entry test

The pre-entry test for admission in 4-Year B.S Degree Programme of Government College University Hyderabad was conducted here at the university premises on Saturday in a peaceful atmosphere

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The pre-entry test for admission in 4-Year B.S Degree Programme of Government College University Hyderabad was conducted here at the university premises on Saturday in a peaceful atmosphere.

According to university spokesman,a total of 320 seats of which 40 in each discipline have been reserved current year for admission in 4-Year B.S. Degree Programme.

The university management has made adequate arrangements for candidates who appeared in the test as well as their parents who came to university along with them.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh also visited the examination centers and appreciated the organizing committee for making adequate arrangements.

The test paper was prepared in accordance to guidelines of Higher education Commission Islamabad, the spokesman informed and added that the result of the test would be announced within 24 hours and displayed at the university's official website http://admissions.gcuh.edu.pk.

The first merit list of the successful candidates would be announced on December 2 at the university official website, he added.