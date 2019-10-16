Government College University Lahore holds Internal debates

The Debating Society of the Government College University (GCU) organised the annual trilingual internal debates at the University's Bukhari Auditorium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Debating Society of the Government College University ( GCU ) organised the annual trilingual internal debates at the University's Bukhari Auditorium on Wednesday.

According to GCU spokesperson, Punjab Assistant Director Colleges Shujaur Rehman Dogar was the chief guest while topic of English category was "The responsibility for addressing climate change lies at the doorstep of developed nations".

He added that Ebrahim Naeem, a student of psychology, was declared the Best English speaker while Shah Jahan Tahir and Muneeb ur Rehman stood second and third, respectively.

Sultan Altamash was declared the Best Punjabi speaker whereas Nasir Kabir and Hafiz Ali Hasan stood the second and third, respectively.

In urdu debates, Lubaba Shabbir was declared the best speaker while Salyha Mohsin and Hassan Ijaz stood second and third, respectively.