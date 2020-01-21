UrduPoint.com
Government College University Lahore Initiates Biometric Attendance System

Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:02 PM

Government College University (GCU) Lahore has introduced a biometric attendance system on a trial basis for intermediate students, besides engaging its senior faculty members in teaching of these top merited students of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore has introduced a biometric attendance system on a trial basis for intermediate students, besides engaging its senior faculty members in teaching of these top merited students of Pakistan.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi stated this while addressing the faculty of intermediate studies at the University's Faiz Seminar Hall on Tuesday. The GCU faculty Deans and Director Intermediate Studies were also present.

Prof Zaidi also formed a five-member oversight committee to ensure quality of education and minimum 75 percent attendance of students as per the regulations of the board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Lahore.

He said that in pursuit of excellence in research and higher studies, GCU Lahore would wish to retain its focus on its intermediate section where it received only top merit students from all over Pakistan. About equality of opportunities for boy and girls, Prof Zaidi pledged towards opening intermediate admissions for girls very soon.

Vice Chancellor also directed the Director Intermediate Studies to ensure the effective engagement of intermediate on the campus in the awareness, co�curricular and sports activities, saying that character-building and personality development of students was equally important. He said that a biometric attendance system was introduced on trial basis in an English class and it would be expanded in phases to all classes of intermediate.

Prof. Zaidi also directed the Director Intermediate Studies to start a monthly test system for the final exams preparations.

Later, the VC also listened to the challenges and problems faced by the teachers of intermediate classes and issued necessary orders for their redressal. He also gave advices to starting up prep classes of MCAT/ECAT for the GCU second year students.

