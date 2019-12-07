Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor visits new campus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Government College University Lahore GCU ) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Saturday visited the under-construction new campus of the university at Kala Shah Kaku and reviewed development work.

The vice chancellor issued directions to officers concerned to resolve different issues like grounds levelling, electricity, clean drinking water supply, beautification and transport by May 2020, according to a press statement.

He announced that academic activities would commence on the new campus from the next academic year.

Campus Engineer Shahid Abroo briefed the vice chancellor about the project.

Islamic and Oriental Learning Prof Dr Sultan Shah, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan and Director Facilities Yousaf Bashir were also present.