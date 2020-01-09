Government College University to establish Prof Har Gobind Khorana Research Chair

A ceremony was held here at the Government College (GC) University on Thursday to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of one of its most eminent alumni, Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Har Gobind Khorana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held here at the Government College (GC) University on Thursday to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of one of its most eminent alumni, Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Har Gobind Khorana.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi announced that the GC would soon establish a research chair at its Chemistry Department in the name of Prof Khorana.

He shared the inspiring and fascinating story of Prof Khorana, a child born in small Raipur village in Multan, Punjab in 1922 became the world's top biochemist.

Later, the vice chancellor along with other academic and administrative heads cut Prof Khorana's birthday cake.

GCU Faculty Deans Prof Dr Sultan Shah and Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Ravian SSP Operations Mohammad Naveed also attended the ceremony.