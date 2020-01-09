UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University To Establish Prof Har Gobind Khorana Research Chair

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

Government College University to establish Prof Har Gobind Khorana Research Chair

A ceremony was held here at the Government College (GC) University on Thursday to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of one of its most eminent alumni, Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Har Gobind Khorana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held here at the Government College (GC) University on Thursday to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of one of its most eminent alumni, Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Har Gobind Khorana.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi announced that the GC would soon establish a research chair at its Chemistry Department in the name of Prof Khorana.

He shared the inspiring and fascinating story of Prof Khorana, a child born in small Raipur village in Multan, Punjab in 1922 became the world's top biochemist.

Later, the vice chancellor along with other academic and administrative heads cut Prof Khorana's birthday cake.

GCU Faculty Deans Prof Dr Sultan Shah and Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Ravian SSP Operations Mohammad Naveed also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan World Punjab Raipur Mohammad Naveed GCU Government Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

30 minutes ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

45 minutes ago

Canada Asks Iran's Zarif for Access to Plane Crash ..

1 minute ago

US stocks jump further as Iran fears recede

1 minute ago

Death anniversary of Sultan Rahi observed

1 minute ago

Spain's 1st Coalition Gov't in Decades to Have 3 F ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.