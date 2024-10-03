Government College University To Hold Trilingual Debate Competition On Oct 4
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM
The Government College University Hyderabad (GCU) in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission will hold Sindh Inter-University Trilingual Debate Competition 2024 on 4th October 2024 (Friday)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Government College University Hyderabad (GCU) in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission will hold Sindh Inter-University Trilingual Debate Competition 2024 on 4th October 2024 (Friday).
The Public Relation Officer (PRO) informed here that public and private sector Universities of Sindh were participating in debate Competition to be held in English, urdu and Sindhi Languages in different halls of University at same time.
Concluding Ceremony will be held in the historical Assembly hall in which the Vice Chancellor Dr, Tayaba Zarif will be the Chief guest and distribute cash prizes in top position holders and certificates among participants of debate competition.
Recent Stories
Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants
Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up to Dec 31
Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country
DC directs action against increase of essential commodities
Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP
District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala
AC visits Loralai public library
Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah
IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case
Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns
More Stories From Education
-
To achieve success in both worlds, we must integrate Prophet's (PBUH) life into daily routines: VC A ..3 hours ago
-
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities2 days ago
-
HEC approves LIRA research journal3 days ago
-
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards3 days ago
-
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here19 days ago
-
Classes start at DMC university campus21 days ago
-
Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand board examination21 days ago
-
UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences24 days ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees24 days ago
-
UMT holds ceremony26 days ago
-
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program28 days ago
-
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement1 month ago