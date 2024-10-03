Open Menu

Government College University To Hold Trilingual Debate Competition On Oct 4

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM

The Government College University Hyderabad (GCU) in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission will hold Sindh Inter-University Trilingual Debate Competition 2024 on 4th October 2024 (Friday)

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) informed here that public and private sector Universities of Sindh were participating in debate Competition to be held in English, urdu and Sindhi Languages in different halls of University at same time.

Concluding Ceremony will be held in the historical Assembly hall in which the Vice Chancellor Dr, Tayaba Zarif will be the Chief guest and distribute cash prizes in top position holders and certificates among participants of debate competition.

