Government College University to remain closed on Dec 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Government College University Hyderabad will remain closed on 27th December 2023 (Wednesday) as a Public Holiday on the occasion of the Martyrdom of Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

According to a notification, the essential staff will perform their duties as per the duty plan.