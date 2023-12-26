Government College University To Remain Closed On Dec 27
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 11:16 PM
Government College University Hyderabad will remain closed on 27th December 2023 (Wednesday) as a Public Holiday on the occasion of the Martyrdom of Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Government College University Hyderabad will remain closed on 27th December 2023 (Wednesday) as a Public Holiday on the occasion of the Martyrdom of Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.
According to a notification, the essential staff will perform their duties as per the duty plan.