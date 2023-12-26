Open Menu

Government College University To Remain Closed On Dec 27

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Government College University to remain closed on Dec 27

Government College University Hyderabad will remain closed on 27th December 2023 (Wednesday) as a Public Holiday on the occasion of the Martyrdom of Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Government College University Hyderabad will remain closed on 27th December 2023 (Wednesday) as a Public Holiday on the occasion of the Martyrdom of Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

According to a notification, the essential staff will perform their duties as per the duty plan.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad December Government

Recent Stories

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

50 seconds ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

2 minutes ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

2 minutes ago
 FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

2 minutes ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

5 minutes ago
 Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

5 minutes ago
Girl abducted in Wah

Girl abducted in Wah

5 minutes ago
 Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Q ..

Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Quaid-e-Azam wheelchair cricket ..

10 minutes ago
 Apple Watch import ban goes into effect in US pate ..

Apple Watch import ban goes into effect in US patent clash

10 minutes ago
 Today was my day, says Rabada after taking five In ..

Today was my day, says Rabada after taking five Indian wickets

10 minutes ago
 28,626 candidates face intense scrutiny ahead of S ..

28,626 candidates face intense scrutiny ahead of Saturday deadline

10 minutes ago
 13 killed, 1195 injured in 1100 road accidents in ..

13 killed, 1195 injured in 1100 road accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education