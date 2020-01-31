UrduPoint.com
Government College University Vice Chancellor Stresses Principles In Education System

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:29 PM

Government College University Vice Chancellor stresses principles in education system

Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that there were three basic principles including diversity, curiosity and creativity on which human life flourishes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that there were three basic principles including diversity, curiosity and creativity on which human life flourishes .

VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi expressed these views during a ceremony held in his honor at University of the Punjab on Friday.

Punjab University VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar hosted the ceremony and eminent academicians, senior journalists and analysts were present in the ceremony.

Prof Asghar said that all human beings were naturally different from each other but standardization culture in their education system was not based on diversity but conformity.

He said "second principle that drives human life is curiosity", adding if a teacher can just light the spark of curiosity in a student, he would learn without any assistance.

