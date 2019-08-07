Government College Women University Faisalabad to celebrate Independence Day celebrations in befitting manner

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has devised a comprehensive strategy to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner and for this purpose, various events would be organized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has devised a comprehensive strategy to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner and for this purpose, various events would be organized.

A spokesperson of the university said that Faculty of Health and Physical education organized "Kashmir Inter-Departmental and Faculty Badminton Competition" here on Wednesday.

GCWUF VC Dr. Robina Farooq was the chief guest and cut the independence celebrations cake. Mrs. Zill-e-Huma Nazli Registrar, Mrs. Ghazala Sohail Coordinator Science and Technology, Mrs. Farzaan Azam Director Sports and a large number of faculty members and students of the university were also present on the occasion.

The VC distributed prizes among faculty members and students who won in previously held badminton competitions.

She congratulated the director sports on conducting the event successfully and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people in her address to the audience.

She advised the students to express their support for Kashmiri brethren on social media platforms.

Emphasizing the importance of physical activities, she persuaded the university students to participate in sports events enthusiastically to achieve a strong body and vigorous mind for a healthy society.