Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS),University Of Sargodha Inked MoU
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and University of Sargodha signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The MoU signed by Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir and Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sargodha Prof. Dr.
Qaisar Abbas established a strong framework for collaboration in academics, research, and women empowerment.
This partnership aimed to foster joint academic programs and research projects, promote initiatives that empower women in higher education, enhance knowledge exchange and resource sharing.
Both the universities committed to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for our students and communities.
