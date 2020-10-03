Government Higher Secondary School Manyal closed for five days

District administration Dir Lower ordered closer of Government Higher Secondary School Manyal Tehsil Lal Qila after six employees tested positive of COVID-19

TIMERGARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) ::District administration Dir Lower ordered closer of Government Higher Secondary school Manyal Tehsil Lal Qila after six employees tested positive of COVID-19.

The district administration issued closure notification on Saturday for five days after the recommendation made by District Health Officer Dir Lower.