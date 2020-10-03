UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Higher Secondary School Manyal Closed For Five Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:02 PM

Government Higher Secondary School Manyal closed for five days

District administration Dir Lower ordered closer of Government Higher Secondary School Manyal Tehsil Lal Qila after six employees tested positive of COVID-19

TIMERGARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) ::District administration Dir Lower ordered closer of Government Higher Secondary school Manyal Tehsil Lal Qila after six employees tested positive of COVID-19.

The district administration issued closure notification on Saturday for five days after the recommendation made by District Health Officer Dir Lower.

Related Topics

Dir Government

Recent Stories

2.5 Kanals land retrieved in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims one more life in Punjab

3 minutes ago

Four confirmed, 455 suspect cases of dengue report ..

3 minutes ago

Two POs nabbed in MULTAN

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.