Government not to close educational institutions; reviews alternate options: Minister Shahram Khan Taraqi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqi Friday said the government was working on alternative options instead of closing educational institutions against the threat of coronavirus.

Talking to a delegation of Private Schools' Education Network (PSEN) here at his office, he said that health of students and teachers was priority of the government.

He said the government wanted to continue the education process but in case of emergency the government would not compromise on the health of teachers and students.

The Minister said that in the upcoming meeting of education ministers of the provinces next week the corona situation would be discussed and in consultation with all stakeholders the decisions would be taken in greater interest of masses.

Shahram directed educational institutions to strictly implement the COVID-19 SOPs and also continue monitoring, adding that teachers should also sensitize children about corona SOPs.

Director Education department Mohammad Ibrahim said on the occasion that as per the directives of the Minister the principals and header-masters have been asked to give five-week advance homework to children and check it on a weekly basis.

The meeting was attended by Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Tashfin Haider, President PEN KP Salim Khan, Vice President Fazlullah, Shaukat Mehmood and Dr Salma Mehsud.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the minister for taking keen interest in the education sector and over his efforts for bringing reforms in education.

The Minister assured to resolve the issues of private schools and directed officials of the education department to remain in contact with them and keep him updated about issues of private schools.