Government, private schools of Peshawar to reopen on Jan 13th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Tuesday notified an extension in winter vacation of government and private schools of district Peshawar and announced that schools would now reopen on 13th January.

A notification to this effect by KP Education Department said, in continuation of this department notification of dated 30-12-2019, the competent authority has been pleased to extend the winter vacation in summer zone up-to 12-01-2020 (Sunday) due to harsh cold weather in the province.

The government schools would reopen on 13-01-2020 (Monday).

While the PSRA, after announcement of extension in winter vacations of government schools by the KP government also announced an addition into private schools winter vacation up to January 12th.

Issuing the notifications, PSRA said that all private schools of Peshawar district would now reopen on January 13th.

The decision was taken after the province witnessed an increase in severity of cold weather.