UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government To Allow No Class Room Based Technical Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:45 PM

Government to allow no class room based technical training

With the emergence of COVID-19, Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) institutes were closed from March 13 along with formal education institutes since then, Technical and Vocational Training is on hold in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :With the emergence of COVID-19, Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) institutes were closed from March 13 along with formal education institutes since then, Technical and Vocational Training is on hold in the country.

In a statement issued here Friday, NAVTTC said that after witnessing improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, convened an inter-provincial TVET Ministerial Conference to discuss the possibility of gradual resumption of technical and vocational training in the country.

All the provinces, AJK and GB participated in the conference where such issue was discussed in detail. Subsequently, recommendations were also received from all the provinces and AJK and GB.

It was recommended that since technical and vocational training is not necessarily conducted in the class room but there are many fields where trainings is delivered outside the class rooms, in open space and factory premises.

For instances such construction related trainings as heavy machinery operators, heavy vehicle driving etc.

do not need class room teaching. Similarly, there are trainings which take place at the factory premises and since almost the entire industry has opened up, therefore it is necessary to resume such trainings to fulfil their skilled workforce requirements.

Therefore, it was recommended that such trainings can be resumed, where class room teaching is not involved by ensuring strict observance of COVID-19 precautionary SOPs.

Considering the recommendations received from the provinces in the (TVET) sector, the Ministry of Federal Education and Provincial Training has decided to allow technical and vocational training, where no class room teaching is involved, the statement said.

This decision will be, however, strictly restricted to only such technical trainings where no class room teaching is involved.

All technical and vocational training where class room teaching is integral part of training will resume only when formal educational institutes will reopen, as per decision of the Government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Vehicle Azad Jammu And Kashmir March All From Government Industry National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Campaign underway to create awareness about dengue ..

2 minutes ago

PHA to renovate entrances of city, underpasses

2 minutes ago

Police security plan for 2nd Muharram day

2 minutes ago

CTP issue traffic plan for Muharram; 800 Traffic W ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Orthodox Church Says Turkey Shows Disrespe ..

2 minutes ago

Kushtau Hill in Russia's Bashkortostan to Get Prot ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.