Governor Balochistan Chairs Meeting Of Bolan University For Promotion Of Medical Education

Governor Balochistan chairs meeting of Bolan University for promotion of medical education

Governor Balochistan Amaullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said a special attention was being paid to promote medical quality education and to strengthen related institutions in province for ensuring standard of healthcare facilities to masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amaullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said a special attention was being paid to promote medical quality education and to strengthen related institutions in province for ensuring standard of healthcare facilities to masses.

He said Bolan University of Medical and Health Science was on path of development with our joint efforts and had potential to produce itself status as national level, said press release issued here.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Bolan University of Medical and Health Science Syndicate at Governor House to review of medical colleges facilities.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Akhtar Hussain Longov, Vice Chancellor of Bolan University of Medical and Health Science Professor Dr, Naqibullah Achakzai, Principal of Bolan Medical College Dr. Shabir Ahmed Lehri and Bolan Varsity Syndicate's members Professor Abdul Baqi Durrani, Professor Raheela Ehsan, Professor Akhtar Malghani and Registrar Shakeel Ahmed attended the meeting.

Governor Balochistan said provincial government is utilizing all available resources to meet shortage of doctors in Balochistan which would help increasing performances of hospitals, saying that measures is being carried out to provide solid foundation to newly established medical colleges within legal jurisdiction in order to move the admission procedures in these medical colleges in schedule and sustainable manner.

He said in this regard, incumbent government had also kept hefty sums so that all necessary facilities in medical colleges could be adequately fulfilled under Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) guidelines for betterment of medical students.

Governor Balochistan appreciated tireless efforts of Vice Chancellor Bolan and his entire team and urged them that they should focus on standard of University, aiming to provide students with a healthy educational environment.

