Governor Balochistan Urges Students To Avoid Statements Till Completion Inquiry Of UoB's Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:22 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said Balochistan University's incident was being investigated thoroughly, if any person was found in same heinous act, strict action would be taken against those responsible without discrimination.

He said the government concerned departments were probing the incident of harassment scandal in University of Balochistan and the court was also considered in this regard, said press release issued here.

The Governor urged the students including female and all citizens to keep satisfaction on ongoing investigation regarding the Varsity's incident because all necessary action was being taken in accordance with the requirements of law and justice.

He said all students' organizations and teachers' association should be avoided from issuance of any statements until completion of investigation process because the case was being considered in court and Federal government departments. He also assured the students and teachers that strict action would be taken against all those responsible after coming decision about the incident of UoB.

