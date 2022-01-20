UrduPoint.com

Governor Forms Inquiry Team Against Treasurer UoP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Governor forms inquiry team against Treasurer UoP

Governor and Chancellor public sector Universities Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Thursday took notice of a social media video in which the employees of Peshawar University (UoP) were carrying out construction and repair work at private residence of reportedly Treasurer Ayesha Salman during working hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor and Chancellor public sector Universities Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Thursday took notice of a social media video in which the employees of Peshawar University (UoP) were carrying out construction and repair work at private residence of reportedly Treasurer Ayesha Salman during working hours.

The governor constituted an Inspection team to probe the matter and submit a report within a fortnight positively for further action, said a letter issued by KP Governor Secretariat and available with this agency.

The letter said that the social media video showed that President of Peshawar University Teacher Association (PUTA) while standing in the premises of the private house of the Treasurer UoP was interviewing some construction workers and resultantly it turned out that they were employees of UoP and carrying out the private work during duty hours.

The governor exercising his power under section 21(2) of KP Universities Act 2012 (amended in 2016) directed his inspection team to inquire into the matter.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Social Media 2016

Recent Stories

Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in A ..

Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in Anarkali

2 minutes ago
 Entire Pakistan is all set to welcome Australia, s ..

Entire Pakistan is all set to welcome Australia, says Muhammad Rizwan

10 minutes ago
 Singapore Open golf scores

Singapore Open golf scores

53 seconds ago
 PTI delegation meets PESCO Chief to discuss power ..

PTI delegation meets PESCO Chief to discuss power issues in Kohat

55 seconds ago
 105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

3 minutes ago
 US medical team completes another pig-to-human kid ..

US medical team completes another pig-to-human kidney transplant

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.