Governor Instructs To Allot Hostels To Regular Students

Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:04 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday directed relevant authorities to allot hostels in educational institutions including Bolan University of Medical and Health Science to regular students and residences allotted to employees on merit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday directed relevant authorities to allot hostels in educational institutions including Bolan University of Medical and Health Science to regular students and residences allotted to employees on merit.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Bolan University of Medical and Health Science at Governor House, said a press release issued here.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Vice Chancellor of Bolan University of Medical and Health Science Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Secretary Higher education, Provincial Secretary Health, IG FC, IG Police and personnel of Finance Department attended the meeting.

Governor issued instruction regarding MD-Cat test to be held next month and said that like previous tests it would also be conducted on merit, adding no compromise would be made on the merit.

He said hostel facilities in educational institutions were only for regular students and government residences for employees of relevant departments. He instructed that hostels would be allotted to regular students and official residences would be given to government employees on merit basis.

He also appreciated Balon University's Vice Chancellor and his team for provision of best educational environment to the varsity students.

