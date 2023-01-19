UrduPoint.com

Governor KP Confers Lifetime Achievement Award Upon Ayub Medical College Dean

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Governor KP confers lifetime achievement award upon Ayub Medical College Dean

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday awarded a lifetime achievement award to Dean Ayub Medical College and Chief Executive Officer Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Dr Umar Farooq

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday awarded a lifetime achievement award to Dean Ayub Medical College and Chief Executive Officer Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Dr Umar Farooq.

The award was upon him during the sixth convocation of Khyber Medical University (KMU) for his excellent services and high performance in the field of health.

Dr Farooq termed this award a proud moment for Hazara, especially for Abbottabad and Ayub Medical Institution.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Surgeon General Nigar Johar was also honored with the same award.

Vice Chancellor KMU, besides deans of various medical colleges, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Higher education, and healthcare professionals also participated in the event.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Abbottabad Same Khyber Medical University Event

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champions ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia, Pakistan Discuss Measures to Lift Bilatera ..

Russia, Pakistan Discuss Measures to Lift Bilateral Trade Restrictions - Energy ..

4 minutes ago
 Youth kills brother in Lahore

Youth kills brother in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Former ACS KP, IGPs for caretaker KP CM post

Former ACS KP, IGPs for caretaker KP CM post

4 minutes ago
 Russia's External Debt Down $100.4Bln Over 2022 to ..

Russia's External Debt Down $100.4Bln Over 2022 to $381.8Bln - Central Bank

14 minutes ago
 Minsk Still Ready to Provide Platform for European ..

Minsk Still Ready to Provide Platform for European Security Talks - Foreign Mini ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.