Governor KP confers lifetime achievement award upon Ayub Medical College Dean

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday awarded a lifetime achievement award to Dean Ayub Medical College and Chief Executive Officer Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Dr Umar Farooq.

The award was upon him during the sixth convocation of Khyber Medical University (KMU) for his excellent services and high performance in the field of health.

Dr Farooq termed this award a proud moment for Hazara, especially for Abbottabad and Ayub Medical Institution.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Surgeon General Nigar Johar was also honored with the same award.

Vice Chancellor KMU, besides deans of various medical colleges, Secretary of Health, Secretary of Higher education, and healthcare professionals also participated in the event.