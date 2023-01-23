Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends annual degree show at NCA

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the annual degree show at National College of Arts as a special guest, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the annual degree show at National College of Arts as a special guest, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Students are our asset and the future of the country." He said that the art education given in NCA was in accordance with international standards in every way. He said that educated youth with a positive mindset were the asset of the country, adding, "With positive thinking, we can create a beautiful Pakistan." The governor said that it was a unique experience to study in a prestigious institution like NCA. He said that after viewing the projects of students in the degree show, he was more convinced that talent and creativity were at their peak here. He said that as a chancellor, he was trying hard to improve higher education. He added that consortia had been formed in seven important fields in the universities.

Earlier, the governor along with Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Murtaza Jafari and senior faculty members also visited the degree show and appreciated the displayed projects of students.

Later, while talking to the media, in response to a question regarding announcing the date of Punjab Assembly elections, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that adherence to the constitution and law was his priority. The constitutional process was ongoing, he added. He said that so far nothing had been done against the constitution neither would be done. In the future, all matters would be handled according to the constitution and law, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying: "I strongly condemn the despicable act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. Desecration of the Holy Quran is a deplorable act. The incident has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims around the world under the guise of freedom of expression."