Governor Punjab praises extraordinary development activities at Islamia University

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has appreciated the extraordinary development activities in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, enhancement in the quality of education and increase in the number of teachers and students

In an interview to a private television channel, he praised the efforts of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and said that the most important university of South Punjab is rapidly emerging nationally and internationally.

The Governor Punjab said that only a year ago the number of students in this university had dropped to 13,000. Thanks to the effective and timely measures taken by the present Vice-Chancellor, the number of male and female students has increased to 37,000 in a single year.

He said that the present government is emphasizing on meritocracy and a high standard of education in universities.

He also mentioned cotton research at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The cotton crop is the backbone of the agricultural economy. The cotton varieties discovered by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are being grown on more than 40 per cent of the area and are very effective in climatic and geographical conditions.

It may be mentioned that the Governor Punjab has praised the performance of the Islamia University Bahawalpur in various forums even during COVID-19.

He also appreciated the donation of more than Rs. 7 million in Corona Relief Funds by the University employees during COVID-19.

He had commended the research activities of teachers and students, preparation of hand sanitisers, ventilators, plasma app for COVID patients, online educational activities and conducting of examinations.