Open Menu

Governor Stresses Students Of Read Books, Play Role For Country’s Development

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 05:59 PM

Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali stressed youngsters to divert their attention towards habit of books reading in existing era of social media and said the habit would change mindset and lives of young generation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali stressed youngsters to divert their attention towards habit of books reading in existing era of social media and said the habit would change mindset and lives of young generation.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Grand Book Fair in Khyber Medical College as a chief guest. The event was also attended by Dean KMC, Dr. Mehmood Aurangzeb, Chairman board of Governor, Dr. Umar Ayub, Dr. Fakr-e-Alam, faculty members and students.

The governor who inaugurated the book fair said that significance of book reading could not be undermined in existing age of social media and internet adding that students should spare time for book reading keeping in view its importance for their personal grooming.

He said that books can change mindset of youngsters besides nurturing their vision and improve capabilities.

He appreciated efforts of organizers to hold the event and said that book reading would keep abreast students of day to day development happening in this age of transformation and technology.

KP Governor said that books would give new vision to thinking and change perception of youngsters and enable them to meet the challenges of world that is changing owing to introduction of new technologies.

He said that government is spending huge amount to provide education facilities to students and it is duty of youngsters to avail these opportunities and play role in development and progress of the country.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Internet World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Social Media Young Progress Reading Ghulam Ali Event Government

Recent Stories

70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated

70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated

7 minutes ago
 Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Ge ..

Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30

4 minutes ago
 96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 milli ..

96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million

4 minutes ago
 Three illegal colonies sealed

Three illegal colonies sealed

4 minutes ago
 FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture

FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture

4 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 minutes ago
11 kite sellers arrested

11 kite sellers arrested

10 minutes ago
 PU to host largest book fair on March 7

PU to host largest book fair on March 7

10 minutes ago
 Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on diet ..

Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU

10 minutes ago
 Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League qua ..

Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals

10 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

9 minutes ago
 2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes a ..

2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education