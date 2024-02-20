Governor Stresses Students Of Read Books, Play Role For Country’s Development
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 05:59 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali stressed youngsters to divert their attention towards habit of books reading in existing era of social media and said the habit would change mindset and lives of young generation.
He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Grand Book Fair in Khyber Medical College as a chief guest. The event was also attended by Dean KMC, Dr. Mehmood Aurangzeb, Chairman board of Governor, Dr. Umar Ayub, Dr. Fakr-e-Alam, faculty members and students.
The governor who inaugurated the book fair said that significance of book reading could not be undermined in existing age of social media and internet adding that students should spare time for book reading keeping in view its importance for their personal grooming.
He said that books can change mindset of youngsters besides nurturing their vision and improve capabilities.
He appreciated efforts of organizers to hold the event and said that book reading would keep abreast students of day to day development happening in this age of transformation and technology.
KP Governor said that books would give new vision to thinking and change perception of youngsters and enable them to meet the challenges of world that is changing owing to introduction of new technologies.
He said that government is spending huge amount to provide education facilities to students and it is duty of youngsters to avail these opportunities and play role in development and progress of the country.
