Governor takes notice of financial irregularities in Loralai University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Thursday took notice of financial irregularities in Loralai University and directed to form a special committee to investigate and submit a report to the Chancellor’s Office within two weeks.

He urged the Vice Chancellor of Loralai University to prioritize academic development and quality to mobilize all available resources to achieve an impressive performance score of 80 percent.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 10th Senate meeting of the University of Loralai at the Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, Justice Shaukat Rakhshani from the Balochistan High Court, Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Vice Chancellor of the University of Loralai Dr. Ehsan Kakar, Provincial Secretary Education Hafeez Tahir, Principal Secretary to the Governor of Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Bashir Kakar from the Finance Department and members of the university were also present.

Addressing at the meeting, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that the university is our national asset in which no negligence would be tolerated at any level.

He said that the transparency, accountability and excellent performance should be ensured in all the affairs and affairs of the university regarding the provision of quality education saying that similarly, adherence to merit is also very important in new appointments and promotions.

He also ordered the formation of a committee to scrutinize the past appointments so that the rights could reach the rightful holders.

The Governor Balochistan was also informed about the performance of the University Loralai, the financial difficulties being faced, the creation of new sources of income and the future plan of action.

The Governor said that strict internal check and balance measures should be taken in all the administrative and financial aspects of the university.

As a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the participants of the Senate meeting, several important decisions were taken.