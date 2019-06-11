Govt allocates Rs4797 mln for Ministry of Education and Professional Training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The federal government has allocated Rs4796.762 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of the Federal Education and Professional Training for fiscal years 2019-20.

According to the budgetary documents here on Tuesday, a total of Rs2371.661 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes, while Rs2425.101 million were allocated for the new schemes of the education ministry.

Among ongoing schemes, Rs500 million has been allocated for establishment and operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the country. While, Rs500 million has been allocated for improving Human Development Indicators Education related in Pakistan by National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

However, Rs 749 million has been allocated for up-gradation of Islamabad Capital Territory high schools and Rs 94 million has been allocated for the establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat.

Among new schemes Rs1000 million has been allocated for TVET Sector Development Project through Technology Transfer (Knowledge Economy Initiative). While, Rs100 million were allocated for modernization and standardization of national examination system across the country.

However, Islamabad Model College for Boys would be established in Pakistan Town Islamabad with Rs150 million, while Rs 100 million has also been allocated for establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls G-13/1 Islamabad.