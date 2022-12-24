UrduPoint.com

Govt Announces 20,000 Internships For Engineers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2022 | 02:25 PM

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says we need to promote the engineering sector in Pakistan. He said that we have got a large number of unemployed engineers, who need facilities for self-employment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) The government has decided to launch an Internship Program for 20000 engineers with forty thousand rupees monthly stipend.
This was stated by the Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the 56th Annual General Meeting of Institution of Engineers Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.
The Planning Minister said that a huge budget worth 6.5 billion rupees has been approved for five universities.
He said that a decision has also been taken to set up an institution with the name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.
The Federal Minister said that the engineering sector plays a very crucial role in any country's progress and it should be provided with all possible resources.
He said that we are an atomic state due to extraordinary efforts and capabilities of our engineers.

