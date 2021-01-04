Govt announces phase-wise reopening of schools from Jan 18

The Federal government on Monday announced phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from January 18, keeping in view stabled Covid-19 situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Monday announced phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from January 18, keeping in view stabled Covid-19 situation in the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan in a joint press conference here after taking final decision at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

As per the governments decisions, on January 18, the classes to have board examinations including matriculation and intermediate(9-12) to resume physical classes.

However, schools have been allowed to recommence their Primary and high level (1-8) classes from January 25.

While all the universities and higher education institutions will resume their classes from February 1st, 2021, he told in the presser.

The Education Minister also announced that from January 11 after end of winter vacations, the teachers and administration staff can rejoin their educational institutions to start online classes or administrative work.

He said that all board exams scheduled in March and April, had been delayed and would now be held in May-June. This step has been taken with the aim to provide an opportunity to students so that they can prepare themselves for exams and make up with course work lapsed due to shutdown, he said.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the decisions in that regard were taken in the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in consultation with all other stakeholders. IPEMC meeting unanimously mulled over time and schedule to open up education sector across the country, he added.

"We took opinion from all the provinces and made detailed discussion on the issue" Shafqat informed.

He said that children's health was the top most priority of the incumbent government.

Shafqat also mentioned that another health situation review to ensure disease trajectory under control will be taken on January 14-15 before opening of educational institutions.