Govt. announces scholarships for class-VII students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday announced 200 scholarships for five years to deserving students studying in class VII at public sector schools or have passed sixth grade.

The scholarship consist financial assistance and free-of-cost education up to elementary level.

The selected students would be given admission in class-VII in educational institutes across the province including Abbottabad Public school Abbottabad, Akram Khan Durrani College Banuu, Fazal Haq College Mardan (male & female), Islamia Collegiate Peshawar, Peshawar Public School Peshawar for Boys, Peshawar Public School Peshawar for Girls, University Public School Peshawar, University Model School for Girls, Peshawar, Wensum College D.

I.Khan, Agriculture University Public School and College for Girls Peshawar.

Entry test for suitable students will be held on January 26, 2020 in Peshawar and distribution of seats be settled over population ratio of the districts.

The interested candidates can download online application form from the website www.etea.edu.pk and can submit till January 13.