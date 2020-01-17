UrduPoint.com
Govt Approves 2772 Vacancies In Education Sector For Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

Govt approves 2772 vacancies in education sector for merged districts

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 2,772 new posts for education sector in tribal districts to overcome deficiency of staff in 484 schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 2,772 new posts for education sector in tribal districts to overcome deficiency of staff in 484 schools.

According to a notification issued here on Friday said that the Elementary and Secondary Education Department has approved 2772 posts in different categories to make 484 educational institutions fully operational.

The Khyber district to have 546 vacancies in 94 schools, 467 in 66 schools in Bajaur, 415 in 74 schools Mohmand, 521 in 114 schools in South Waziristan and 516 in 94 schools of Orakzai.

Similarly, 85 in 16 schools of Sub Division Hassan Khel Peshawar and 122 in 27 schools in Sub Division Wazir Bannu.

The appointment process would soon be completed under the development scheme said the notification.

