Govt assures help to resolve financial issues of varsities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Higher Education , Archives and libraries chaired by Arbab Muhammad Wasim Tuesday discussed financial matters and problems of Gomal and Agriculture Universities.

The meeting among others was attended by Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MPAs including Rabia Basri, Ahmad Kundi, Shakil Bashir Khan, Vice Chancellors of Gomal and Agricultural Universities and concerned officials of higher education.

Participants of the meeting were briefed about the financial crunch being faced by Peshawar University, Agriculture University Peshawar and Gomal University.

The meeting was told that these varsities are facing difficulties to run their financial affairs due to 10 percent reduction in annual grant.

Chairman of the meeting also apprised himself about the efforts made by the concerned to address the financial problems of these universities.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial information minister said that government is not oblivious of the financial problems of these education institutes. He also assured needed help to resolve the financial issues of these universities.