Govt awards 165,413 higher education scholarships during last five years

(@imziishan)

The federal government had awarded a total of 165,413 Scholarships in the higher education to the Pakistani students across the country, during the last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government had awarded a total of 165,413 Scholarships in the higher education to the Pakistani students across the country, during the last five years.

According to the official documents, out of the total, the number of overseas scholarships was 1602 while around 1,63,811 were indigenous. These scholarships had been awarded through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), it added.

Under the overseas scholarships programme, the students had been provided the opportunity to study in the best foreign higher educational institution, while under the indigenous scholarships programme the students were provided a chance to get higher education in the local universities.

Sharing the province wise details of the scholarships, the documents said that the students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had been provided 30 overseas scholarships while the number of indigenous scholarships was 14859. The total number of scholarships provided to the students of AJK during last five years was 14889.

However, the students of Balochistan had been awarded 305 overseas scholarships, while the number of indigenous scholarships provided to the students of the province was 26157. The total number of scholarships awarded to the students of Balochistan was 26460.

Meanwhile, the students of FATA had been awarded 31 overseas scholarships, while around 768 got Indigenous. A total 799 scholarships had been awarded to the FATA students during last five years.

Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) students had gotten 31 overseas and 4613 indigenous scholarships. The total number of scholarships awarded to the GB students during last five years was 4644.

The students belonging to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had been awarded a total of 1384 scholarships, out of which the number of overseas was 22 and indigenous 1362.

The document further highlighted that the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had been awarded 36325 scholarships. Out of which the number of overseas was 153 and the 36172 were indigenous.

It added that a total of 776 students of Punjab had been given overseas scholarships, while the number indigenous scholarships were 57024. A total of 57800 students from Punjab had been awarded scholarships during blast five years.

The students of Sindh had been given 254 overseas and 22856 indigenous scholarships while the total number of scholarships awarded to the students of the province during last five years was 23110.