Govt committed to promote Technical Education and Vocational Training: MD Dr Mustafa Suhag

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD), Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag on Saturday has said the Sindh Government is committed to promote Technical Education and Vocational Training in the province of Sindh.

Talking to Media, during his visit at Government Polytechnic Institute for Women Sukkur, said STEVTA has taken major initiatives such as curriculum up-gradation through German experts, institutional infrastructural development, and faculty development through Technical Trainings at National Institute of Science of Technical Education (NISTE) that went long way in improving the learning environment in our institutions.

He said STEVTA offers best opportunities of skill training through several institutions around the province, he hoped that youth will prefer the track of Technical Education and Vocational Training for becoming part of the blue-collar workforce of Pakistan.

In recent years, role and importance of Human Capital around the globe has changed due to advancements in technology, changes in political, social, & economic environment. Globalization has created vast opportunities for skilled workforce in the domestic and international markets.

He said that reducing unemployment and poverty is the fore most challenge of the Government adding that this challenge can only be met through enhancement of skill levels of the youth through Technical Education and Vocational Training. Globally, Technical Education and Vocational Training (TEVT) is considered as a major tool for reducing unemployment and poverty, he mentioned.

To a question, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag said Sindh TEVTA has increased the awareness level to attract more and more of our youth towards Technical Education and Vocational Training. This we are trying to achieve by improving our Programmes, institutional infrastructure, and transparency in admission process.